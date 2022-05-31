Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

