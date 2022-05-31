Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
NASDAQ WB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
