Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ WB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

