Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.