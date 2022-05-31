Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $99.43.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
