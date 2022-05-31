WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $4.76 on Monday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,523. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

