Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 382,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

