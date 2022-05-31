Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells $1,867,863.69 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westlake by 10.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $335,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

