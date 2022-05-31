WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($26.24).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,033.40).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,604.50 ($20.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,477.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,505.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

