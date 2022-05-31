Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WHLRP opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.37.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
