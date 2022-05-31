Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

