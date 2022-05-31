WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,741. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 494.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 85.5% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

