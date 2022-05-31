Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

WINA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $183.93 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

