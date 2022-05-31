World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Insider Sells $1,000,500.00 in Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 550,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,319. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

