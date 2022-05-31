WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264.30 ($16.00).

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.66) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.19) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at GBX 921.60 ($11.66) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 987.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 868.80 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.68), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($558,914.80). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,400,768.03).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.