WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264.30 ($16.00).

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.66) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.19) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

WPP stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 919 ($11.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,306. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 868.80 ($10.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 987.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.08.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.22), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,400,768.03). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.68), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($558,914.80).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

