WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

WSFS traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $43.06. 23,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,596. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

