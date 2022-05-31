Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

