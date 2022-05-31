Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 4,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

