Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by China Renaissance to Hold

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XIACF. HSBC lowered Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of XIACF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,130. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

