XP Factory (LON:XPF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

XP Factory stock opened at GBX 26.44 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. XP Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £39.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Get XP Factory alerts:

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.