Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of YAMHF opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
