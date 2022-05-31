Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Yatsen alerts:

YSG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,791. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $248.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.