Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.50) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 378.60 ($4.79) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 243 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 486.80 ($6.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £694.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.36.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

