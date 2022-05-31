Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
