Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

