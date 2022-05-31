YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,141. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

