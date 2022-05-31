Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Z has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

