Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Clene reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 262,891 shares of company stock valued at $747,352 in the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at $70,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

