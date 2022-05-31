Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 189,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.