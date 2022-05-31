Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.