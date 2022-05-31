Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

