Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will report $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.72. KLA has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

