Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MP Materials posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares worth $41,304,734. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 187.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

