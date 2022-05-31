Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 928,086 shares valued at $41,304,734. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.