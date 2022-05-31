Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.17. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

