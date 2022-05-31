Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post $43.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.72 million to $45.80 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $32.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $177.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $186.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.03 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $222.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

