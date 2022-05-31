Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

WINT opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

