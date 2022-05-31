Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Albemarle reported sales of $773.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

