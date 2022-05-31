Zacks: Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.67). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

