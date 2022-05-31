Zacks: Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.20. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.