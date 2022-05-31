Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

