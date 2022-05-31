Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will announce $80.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $37.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $318.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $317.24 million, with estimates ranging from $272.10 million to $407.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE MNRL opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.96. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 47.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $635,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 585.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.