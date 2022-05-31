Zacks: Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

