Zacks: Analysts Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

