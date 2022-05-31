Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Envista reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Envista by 3.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

