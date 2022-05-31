Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

