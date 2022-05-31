Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.29 Million

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report $554.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.10 million. Genesco posted sales of $555.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

GCO stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.