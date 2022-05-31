Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.00). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.70. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

