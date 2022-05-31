Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $18.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.87.

KSS opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,802,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $61,738,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $19,582,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

