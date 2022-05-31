Zacks: Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,869. The company has a market capitalization of $276.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.38. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.