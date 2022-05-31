Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

