Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.